Tamagotchi

Tamagotchi draw icon design vector photoshop illustrator illustration digital art graphic design eletronic red vector art 90s toy tamagotchi
Um tamagotchi vetorial feito no illustrator e finalizado no photohsop. Um grande brinquedo da década de 90.

A vector tamagotchi made in illustrator and finished in photohsop. A great toy from the 90s.

