Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Social Media Templates

Cilla - Minimalist Multipurpose Template

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
  • Save
Cilla - Minimalist Multipurpose Template template presentation powerpoint multipurpose template multipurpose keynote google slides web development web design website modern clean unique corporate company portfolio photography studio pitch deck colorful
Download color palette

💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

To achieve the goals that have been set, there’s a series of guidelines to follow to stay in tune. Make your attractive and communicative brand guideline using Cilla, a beige minimalist brand guideline presentation template, that’s perfect for your digital brand guideline, marketing kit, or brand presentation.

It has a minimalist design, but every slide in Cilla can accommodate your brand guideline. The beige and brown nuance used in this template makes Cilla looked elegant and soft. It will be perfect for you looking for a template with a feminine tone for your company, corporate, or any other kind of business.

Social Media Templates
Social Media Templates
Presentation Templates

More by Social Media Templates

View profile
    • Like