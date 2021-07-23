Cilla - Minimalist Multipurpose Template

Trending designs to inspire you
To achieve the goals that have been set, there’s a series of guidelines to follow to stay in tune. Make your attractive and communicative brand guideline using Cilla, a beige minimalist brand guideline presentation template, that’s perfect for your digital brand guideline, marketing kit, or brand presentation.
It has a minimalist design, but every slide in Cilla can accommodate your brand guideline. The beige and brown nuance used in this template makes Cilla looked elegant and soft. It will be perfect for you looking for a template with a feminine tone for your company, corporate, or any other kind of business.
