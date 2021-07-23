G Logo Exploration

Here’s an icon I explored and loved but didn’t present to my client 🤩

So why didn’t I present it?

Because it didn’t match their personality or their audience’s personality!

Pushing this icon would’ve just lead to brand inconsistencies, which so many businesses go through 😭

It’s so easy to spot inconsistencies in their visual identity, personality, and message.

And this ends up confusing their audience and themselves! There’s a lot of identity crisis going on 🤯

So if you’re creating your visual identity, make sure it aligns with:

⭐️ Your brand personality & values

⭐️ Your brand’s message

⭐️ Your audience

Is your brand staying consistent?

