G Logo Exploration

Here’s an icon I explored and loved but didn’t present to my client 🤩
So why didn’t I present it?
Because it didn’t match their personality or their audience’s personality!
Pushing this icon would’ve just lead to brand inconsistencies, which so many businesses go through 😭
It’s so easy to spot inconsistencies in their visual identity, personality, and message.
And this ends up confusing their audience and themselves! There’s a lot of identity crisis going on 🤯
So if you’re creating your visual identity, make sure it aligns with:
⭐️ Your brand personality & values
⭐️ Your brand’s message
⭐️ Your audience
Is your brand staying consistent?
Is your brand staying consistent?