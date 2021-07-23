Amine Benjil
Shiba gallery app

Shiba gallery app mobile design gallery app app design ui ux
Shiba is a gallery app to showcase and sell arts, i have created a couple of variations of the home screen with the expanded "action required " section.
and this one is our favourite. let us know what you guys think about it :)

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
