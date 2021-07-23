Tropical Gradient Backgrounds and Textures

Trending designs to inspire you
I am so happy to introduce to you the lovely Tropical Grainy Gradient Backgrounds a set of abstract backgrounds with blurred tropical elements. Think Summer parties, cocktails by the beach, tropical designs and exotic colors and you have the feel of this set!
In this set you will find 20 High Resolution Backgrounds, nicely textured in various beautiful color combinations that are also editable (in Adobe Photoshop). I have also included 60 individual PNG elements so you can be completely creative and come up with your own unique designs :)