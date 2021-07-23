Movie Trivia

Trending designs to inspire you
Some recent work I've been doing reminded me of the artwork I created for this poster almost 10 years ago. I loved that flat, 3-color style, maybe a little too much. This doesn't;t even feel like something I made anymore. You ever get that feeling?