RaiseNoChicken

Movie Trivia

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Movie Trivia flat poster movie character illustration design
Download color palette

Some recent work I've been doing reminded me of the artwork I created for this poster almost 10 years ago. I loved that flat, 3-color style, maybe a little too much. This doesn't;t even feel like something I made anymore. You ever get that feeling?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like