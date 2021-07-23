Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ILLO

Diversity through characters

ILLO
ILLO
Hire Us
  • Save
Diversity through characters simplistic colorful geometric minimal color hairstyles hairstyle hair head difference inclusion inclusivity diversity illustration syste character illustration character design shapes illustration illo
Download color palette

Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our latest illustration system, as our aim was to represent a great range of many people — from different skin colors to body shapes, touching on various disabilities, multiple genders or gender-neutral, there’s something for everybody in the Affirm universe! 🌈

Which one is you favorite?

More on https://illo.tv/affirm

Dribbble 02a 4x
Rebound of
Affirm — Illustration system
By ILLO
ILLO
ILLO
A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
Hire Us

More by ILLO

View profile
    • Like