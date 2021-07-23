David Hendrikson

Lift Others

Lift Others
"We rise by lifting others"
Custom design I did for Hendrick & Co. supporting a homeless dog named Dillion. We were able to raise quite a bit with this artwork which is something I are proud of. More art to come!

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
