Jesson Honig

Arcady style design

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig
Arcady style design agency development green minimal ux ui design web design branding identity colors color palette
Hi guys!

Happy to share with you all the details that went into the work at Arcady page.
Arcady is a software company based in Zwolle The Netherlands.

This is a overview of the color palette and how they are used in the web design.

Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work. 😃

Wanna collaborate? Contact me at
info@jessonhonig.com

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig

