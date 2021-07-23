Antoine Lemaire
Campsider - Outdoor equipment

Campsider is a French platform for buying and reselling outdoor equipment. We designed their brand strategy and new identity around the founding principles of the project: to promote responsible, accessible and environmentally friendly outdoor sports.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
