Arcady - style symbols

Hi guys!

Happy to share with you all the details that went into the work at Arcady page.

Arcady is a software company based in Zwolle The Netherlands.

This is an overview of the style elements that are determined such as typography and color palette.

Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work. 😃

Wanna collaborate? Contact me at

info@jessonhonig.com