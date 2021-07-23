Arcady - User card design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
Happy to share with you all the details that went into the work at Arcady page.
Arcady is a software company based in Zwolle The Netherlands.
This is a small user card design for the website.
Hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work. 😃
Wanna collaborate? Contact me at
info@jessonhonig.com