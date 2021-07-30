Wrike Pricing page

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi everyone!
Here is a small part of the story about rethinking and redesigning the pricing page on wrike.com. We developed universal variable cards. Depending on our needs, we used different combinations of existing elements. Also, this solution saved our development team time and effort.
