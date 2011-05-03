Christopher Pond

Colorful Buildings, 50% Off!

Christopher Pond
Christopher Pond
  • Save
Colorful Buildings, 50% Off! photoshop web web design web hosting
Download color palette

Illustrated this scene to use as a homepage redesign for a web hosting company. The buildings and colors tie into company branding. We simplified this concept a bit before going live, which you can view here: http://www.netfirms.com/

Open to criticism/ideas, as this concept will likely evolve in the future.

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Christopher Pond
Christopher Pond

More by Christopher Pond

View profile
    • Like