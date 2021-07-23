Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Surja Sen Das Raj

Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity

Surja Sen Das Raj
Surja Sen Das Raj
Hire Me
  • Save
Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity top designers dribbble trend 2021 dribbble top shot ux illustration branding template gradient logo graphic design animation ui design creative dribbble best shot charity cherity donation
Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity top designers dribbble trend 2021 dribbble top shot ux illustration branding template gradient logo graphic design animation ui design creative dribbble best shot charity cherity donation
Download color palette
  1. DONATE for the Children.jpg
  2. DONATE for the Children.jpg

Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity
.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
5-star rating agency on GrabStar
https://grabstar.io/profiles/ofspace/
.
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hello@ofspace.co
.
🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

Surja Sen Das Raj
Surja Sen Das Raj
I design experiences that make people's lives simple
Hire Me

More by Surja Sen Das Raj

View profile
    • Like