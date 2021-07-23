faris abdillah

Checklist and K

faris abdillah
faris abdillah
  • Save
Checklist and K masculine modernlogo modern cleanlogo green blue gradient 3d graphic design ux vector ui logo illustration design clean creative branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!!!
this is the result of my personal exploration for the combination of the Checklist syimbol and Letter K.

what do you think about this Logo?
just comment below
________________________________________________________________________________________
press " L " on your keyboard for support me and also find me on my another account.
E-mail : farisabdillah317@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/farisabdillah3/
Behance : https://www.behance.net/fabdillah

faris abdillah
faris abdillah

More by faris abdillah

View profile
    • Like