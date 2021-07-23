Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mihaela Kolarić

Daily UI ::005 Challenge - App Icon

Daily UI ::005 Challenge - App Icon
Making of an app icon with usable logo for crafter's Instagram page: D20 dice (DnD), combination of name letters, and in the middle there's crossing of crafter's clay tools. I'm very happy about this!

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
