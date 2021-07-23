Nikita Singh

Admin Dashboard - Light mode

Nikita Singh
Nikita Singh
  • Save
Admin Dashboard - Light mode app web management information product theme light desktop design ui dashboard admin
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

Presenting a Admin Dashboard UI for Product Information Management.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this.

Press "L" to support me and my work.
Thank you!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Nikita Singh
Nikita Singh

More by Nikita Singh

View profile
    • Like