Markus A. Wolf

Craftplaces City View

Markus A. Wolf
Markus A. Wolf
  • Save
Craftplaces City View application onpage map responsive desktop ux ui design
Download color palette

After building the Craftplaces Website this functionality was a response to user feedback to get faster access to food truck dates in cities.

https://www.craftplaces.com/de/details/stadt/nuernberg-bayern

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Markus A. Wolf
Markus A. Wolf

More by Markus A. Wolf

View profile
    • Like