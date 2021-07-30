Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Icons

App Icons blog illustration mobile app design app icons web icons mobile app graphic design branding custom icons icons
Custom icon set for Inito—a hardware tester that integrates with a mobile app to indicate the most fertile days and help to understand women's cycle better.

O0 helped with new branding, mobile app, and the website.
See the full project.

Similar project? Hit us up on hello@ozero.design and let's work!

Full-stack cloud design studio
