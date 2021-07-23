Spooky Ghost is a cool, fun and quirky decorative font. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease! Add it confidently to your favorite Halloween designs and let yourself be amazed by the outcome generated.

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):

https://www.1001fonts.com/spooky-ghost-personal-use-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION

https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1487598-spooky-ghost?ref=kc2gTU

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!

alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com