Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isotropy

Clarity

Isotropy
Isotropy
  • Save
Clarity interface company finance ux dashboard branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Quick overview: Dashboard for financial statements. Clarity company.

Objective: Objective: the main goal was to put a solid design and framework together for the market analysis, create a clean, simple, but sleek, sexy, and appealing layout. Glass morphism style.

Used fonts: Open Sans Family.

Put a like if you like it and write your opinion in the commentary. Thank you!

https://www.instagram.com/theisotropy/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Isotropy
Isotropy

More by Isotropy

View profile
    • Like