Mihaela Kolarić

Daily UI::002 Challenge // Credit Card Checkout

Mihaela Kolarić
Mihaela Kolarić
  • Save
Daily UI::002 Challenge // Credit Card Checkout brainster practice vector ux ui figma
Download color palette

The final screen you are provided with when you are purchasing some item and paying for it with your card! This one includes the picture and the description of it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Mihaela Kolarić
Mihaela Kolarić

More by Mihaela Kolarić

View profile
    • Like