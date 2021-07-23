Khalid Hasan Jihad

VEINOT - Fashion Logo

Khalid Hasan Jihad
Khalid Hasan Jihad
  • Save
VEINOT - Fashion Logo illustrator typography artwork vector illustration modern logo trend v letter logo creative clothe design fashion logo fashion branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

VEINOT is a men's clothes fashion brand. It depicts V letter+simplicity+tradition. If you want the full branding design of this logo, please check my Behance account. If these kinds of designs are needed, feel free to contact me.

Khalid Hasan Jihad
Khalid Hasan Jihad

More by Khalid Hasan Jihad

View profile
    • Like