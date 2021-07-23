PhsGraphix

#WATERMELON in a full twitch overlay package

#WATERMELON in a full twitch overlay package
Watermelon anyone?

I really love this logo design! So delicious We had so much fun creating it tbh it is based on our client’ idea on a cute thief holding a watermelon on his back coloured in red, dark and green


Wanna get your package ? Link in here https://bit.ly/2UQduRC ❤️‍🔥

