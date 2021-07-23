🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Recent rebrand for Tx Emo Club, a curated dj event series that hits on all your favorite notes of nostalgia. Exciting to see this music series concept grow so fast and gain traction within the community. Catch their next party barge event w/ @badlarryburger on August 1st. Cruise on over to @txemoclub's IG handle for more details.