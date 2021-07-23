lostmybass

Discord Ableton theme

Discord Ableton theme free minimalist bright music color-code contrast hexcode night theme live ableton discord grey blue colors palette ui simple design affinitydesigner
I gave Ableton Live 11 a complete new look 😛

It's color-coded, contrast-checked and uses the newest Discord's palette as the official Ginto Nord fonts. 🎨

I'm an absolute fan of Discord's redesign. The new colors look more fun, vivid and matches their visual identity.

4.png
20 MB
