Dennis Gecaj
Zebra

Introducing Zebra

Dennis Gecaj
Zebra
Dennis Gecaj for Zebra
Introducing Zebra
This week we to introduced Zebra, an app to share talking photos with your friends. You can already go ahead and pre-order it on the App Store today. If you want to get your hands on it early, make sure to send me a message for a TestFlight link to our private beta!

https://zebra.chat

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Zebra
Zebra
Share Talking Photos
Like