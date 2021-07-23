Space Travel Booking App Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Dribbblers 🏀
This is my exploration for a Space Travel Booking App. 🚀
I think everyone knows the possibility of space travel. So maybe one day we will need this type of application 🌌
Press 💜 if you like my design and share feedback!