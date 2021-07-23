Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roman Klčo

Stylized Kitchen Tutorial

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Stylized Kitchen Tutorial cute stylized kitchen room lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Let's model and and setup lighting for cute stylized kitchen illustration in Blender 2.93
https://youtu.be/AScTgh_V4Dw

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
