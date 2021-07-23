Stylized Kitchen Tutorial

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Let's model and and setup lighting for cute stylized kitchen illustration in Blender 2.93
https://youtu.be/AScTgh_V4Dw
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)
