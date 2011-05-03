more images + real size view

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Making some changes on the product details page (sample).
Currently each artwork has only one photo and it just looks like a digital image: nothing like a physical object.
Now, we are shooting some extra photos of each artwork. Starting with framed versions, hanging on the wall. Ideally I want to have Threadless style photos where a person carries the product.
Last graphic (says gercek oranlari ile gorun) is a feature that we already have but in a small size, different place. This means "see in real size" in Turkish and allows people to view images in real sizes.