more images + real size view

Making some changes on the product details page (sample).

Currently each artwork has only one photo and it just looks like a digital image: nothing like a physical object.

Now, we are shooting some extra photos of each artwork. Starting with framed versions, hanging on the wall. Ideally I want to have Threadless style photos where a person carries the product.

Last graphic (says gercek oranlari ile gorun) is a feature that we already have but in a small size, different place. This means "see in real size" in Turkish and allows people to view images in real sizes.