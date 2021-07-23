A highly versatile and modern healthcare business card suitable for all medical related industries. Create stunning business cards on the fly and streamline your workflow with this easy to edit template. I would highly recommend this multipurpose business card template for doctor, clinic, hospital, pharmacist, healthcare, medical, cosmetic surgery, dermatologist and all other related businesses.

For better view: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124008105/Healthcare-Medical-Business-Card-Template