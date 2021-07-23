Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joe Anderson

Hamm’s Beercan redesign

Joe Anderson
Joe Anderson
  • Save
Hamm’s Beercan redesign branding 3d design blue packaging beercan beer
Download color palette

It has been announced that Hamm’s beer, one of the few palatable beverages in the over saturated “cheap, yellow beer” markets, has been discontinued. It’s a sad day when this bad boy gets beat out by something like Keystone 🤮.

Anywho, this is a redesign of the can.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Joe Anderson
Joe Anderson

More by Joe Anderson

View profile
    • Like