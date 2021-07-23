Prasoon Srivastava
Fintech Wallet App glassmorphism graphic design wallet card money finance behance fintech ios app finance app fintech app ui design ux ux design ui uiux design figma dribbble best shot dribbble
Today I would like to share the Fintech Wallet App Concept, we tried to keep it clean, minimal, and easy to use without any distractions.

Thoughts, write us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here

See our Website | Instagram | Behance

