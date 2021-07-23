🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2nd day of the Daily UI challenge regarding a credit card checkout for a headphone brand, hope is cool.
Note: Headphones & gorilla illustration were taken from Mockup psd created by zlatko_plamenov - www.freepik.com & Logo vector created by dgim-studio - www.freepik.com