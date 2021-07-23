Densu Design

Bayonette Font

Bayonette Font
Bayonette Font is a fun and playful handwritten font! This is a Fun and happy font that suitable for Seasonal theme.

What’s Included :
– OTF & TTF
– Works on PC & Mac
– Easy to use ( Installations )
– Easy Convert to webfont
– Compabilty Windows, Apple, Linux, Cricut, Silhouette and Other cutting machines

Note of the author:
NOTE: This Demo is for PERSONAL USE ONLY! But any donation are very appreciated.

PayPal Account for Donations: https://lnkd.in/fPg-VuA
Link for Donations via PayPal: paypal.me/dennysutanto93

link to purchase full version and commercial license:
- Creative Fabrica: https://lnkd.in/gfhZADx

Please visit our store for more great fonts:
- https://lnkd.in/gZAu7qx

and follow my Instagram for update: https://lnkd.in/fGNU4rs

Thank You

