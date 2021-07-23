BHARGAVI NIDONI

Posters for some important international women days

BHARGAVI NIDONI
BHARGAVI NIDONI
  • Save
Posters for some important international women days typography illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

1. The poster was created for the awareness of "International Day of Action for Women's Health"
2. To mark the Women in Engineering Day the poster was created
Both the posters was created as part of volunteering for WIE affinity group.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
BHARGAVI NIDONI
BHARGAVI NIDONI

More by BHARGAVI NIDONI

View profile
    • Like