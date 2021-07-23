Pure recepten cookbook for Eva

I made a cookbook for my closest friend! She has always been such an amazing support for me and I thought it would be nice to give something back. She posts her recipes on instagram (in Dutch), so definitely check out her page which is this one ➡️ Pure recepten.

She only started this page last October but is doing so well! And I'm just super proud of her, so I thought this would be the perfect gift to give her. I started saving all her instagram images (which weren't of the best quality of course but it had to be a surprise and she kinda deleted most of the originals....) and texts. Eventually I got to the 75th recipe and this happened to be a dish she made to celebrate her 1000 followers! So this book is kinda to celebrate that milestone as well. I'm super happy and proud how it turned out. And to see her reaction to this was something I will definitely cherish! ❤️

