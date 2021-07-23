Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Algorithm Trading Platform for Investment Company

Algorithm Trading Platform for Investment Company trading financial stocks webapplication application userinterface graphic design app ux design ui
Novateus was hired by an investment company for software development services. The main deliverable is a rules engine that is built in accordance with the client's trading strategies to expand trade quantities.

To learn more about our services visit www.novateus.com or contact us at info@novateus.com

