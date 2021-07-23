🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Newspaper Clippings PNG Images
Purchase Link https://creativemarket.com/indieground/6330173-Newspaper-Clippings?u=indieground
This cool product made by the Indieground Team gives you a quick & easy graphic resource that you can use to create cool typography artworks & grunge collages with real vintage newspaper pieces including front pages, articles, advertising and random headline words. A selection of 150+ torn, hand-cut parts of old newsprints parts scanned at 1600 dpi, and individually isolated and exported as 300 dpi PNGs with transparent background for your creative projects. The pack also features 6 high-quality photocopy paper textures that you can use as a background for your newspaper clippings assemblage. The result will be a radical design presentation. It’s ideal to promote your music or business on social media with a grungy retro mood & aesthetics.
What do you get:
- 155 PNG files with transparent background
- All PNGs files 300dpi resolution
- Average size of 1920px and 3000px for pages
- 6 JPG textures 300pdi 4500x3000 px
- 23 Ripped Pages
- 50 Articles, Columns & Pieces
- 82 Words & Titles