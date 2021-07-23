Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roberto Perrino

Newspaper Clippings PNG Images

Newspaper Clippings PNG Images advertising type typography headline paper texture ripped torn grunge zine magazine newsprint png transparent background clippings cutouts collage newspaper retro vintage
  1. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-01.jpg
  2. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-02.jpg
  3. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-03.jpg
  4. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-04.jpg
  5. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-05.jpg
  6. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-06.jpg
  7. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-07.jpg
  8. NewspaperClippings-Dribbble-08.jpg

Newspaper Clippings

Purchase Link https://creativemarket.com/indieground/6330173-Newspaper-Clippings?u=indieground

This cool product made by the Indieground Team gives you a quick & easy graphic resource that you can use to create cool typography artworks & grunge collages with real vintage newspaper pieces including front pages, articles, advertising and random headline words. A selection of 150+ torn, hand-cut parts of old newsprints parts scanned at 1600 dpi, and individually isolated and exported as 300 dpi PNGs with transparent background for your creative projects. The pack also features 6 high-quality photocopy paper textures that you can use as a background for your newspaper clippings assemblage. The result will be a radical design presentation. It’s ideal to promote your music or business on social media with a grungy retro mood & aesthetics.

What do you get:
- 155 PNG files with transparent background
- All PNGs files 300dpi resolution
- Average size of 1920px and 3000px for pages
- 6 JPG textures 300pdi 4500x3000 px
- 23 Ripped Pages
- 50 Articles, Columns & Pieces
- 82 Words & Titles

