Think Outside the Box

Think Outside the Box illustration design
This was for a company blog post about how we can help companies think outside of the box when it comes to e-learning. I started with a sketch on paper, then moved into Procreate for inks and colors, then finalized it on Photoshop of FX and adjustments.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
