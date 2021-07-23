Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Franklin Brobbey

Music Player

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey
  • Save
Music Player music player music dailyui009 009 ui mobile app minimal design dailyuserinterfacechallenge dailyui daily100challenge app
Download color palette

Daily UI #009 Music Player.

Challenge: Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey

More by Franklin Brobbey

View profile
    • Like