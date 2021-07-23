Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
BHARGAVI NIDONI

Promotional digital graphics | CALL - UP 2021

BHARGAVI NIDONI
BHARGAVI NIDONI
  • Save
Promotional digital graphics | CALL - UP 2021 design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

The poster, layout for registration form and a background for a promo video was created for the event hosted by BEC IEEE.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
BHARGAVI NIDONI
BHARGAVI NIDONI

More by BHARGAVI NIDONI

View profile
    • Like