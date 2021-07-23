Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Temple of Heaven, Beijing

Temple of Heaven, Beijing architecture landmarks icon logo sketch illustration hand-drawn vector
Icon for Temple of Heaven, Beijing, China from our world landmarks icon set, now available in our Linseed Studio shop.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
