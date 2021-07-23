Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Louis Fleury

SATISFY by SPOTIFY - LANDING PAGE

Louis Fleury
Louis Fleury
  • Save
SATISFY by SPOTIFY - LANDING PAGE desktop webdesign spotify shop ux ui design figma landing page branding
Download color palette

SCHOOL PROJECT -
DESIGNING A LANDING PAGE FOR A FUTURISTIC PRODUCT BY SPOTIFY

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Louis Fleury
Louis Fleury

More by Louis Fleury

View profile
    • Like