Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hervé Augoyat

Eyes animation

Hervé Augoyat
Hervé Augoyat
  • Save
Eyes animation loop eye motiongraphics 2d animation cel animation character eyes animated logo motion graphics procreate 2d animation framebyframe
Download color palette

Frame by frame animation, Eyes and hair, motion on roughanimator app.

Hervé Augoyat
Hervé Augoyat

More by Hervé Augoyat

View profile
    • Like