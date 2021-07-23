Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tepy | Gift-wrapping services

Tepy | Gift-wrapping services elegant motif graphic design vector design illustration branding logo
Tepy is a gift-wrapping service. It can either buy the items you want, wrap them and send them to you, or you can gen a custom package to put your gift in.

The logo represents a gift bow. It is elegant and an
unusual shape, representing their service: unique.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
