Activion Logo

The logo is a brain, it was evolved from an ordinary human brain into this stylized brain version to stands out from the crowds of "brain dots" and "brain polygons" that are heavily overused in brain logos. The "wings" symbolizes physical activity without having to literally depicts a running man, fitness, etc. Therefor, the logo symbolizes positive effect of physical activity on cognitive performance. Delivered with a suitable font for the company's name. Overall appearance of the logo is clean and professional.