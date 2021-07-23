Shahreyhan logo design

"شهریحان" یک شخصیت خیالی ساخته ذهن من است که رسالت آن دمیدن برکت و سبزی و غذا به وسیله شیپور خود به زمین است که برگرفته از میکاییل فرشته مقرب خداوند است

طراحی این لوگو برای یک برند مواد غذایی انجام شده ، در این طراحی از تصویر فرشته "میکاییل" به عنوان مرجع شخصیت این لوگو استفاده شده

در ادیان ابراهیمی از آن سخن به میان آمده‌است. او بیشتر در نقش رهبر نیروهای آسمانی خداوند ظاهر می‌شود.

از میکاییل در ادیان مختلف به عنوان فرشتهٔ روزی‌رسان نام برده شده‌است.

"Shahrivar" is an imaginary character made in my mind whose mission is to blow blessings, vegetables and food to the earth with his trumpet, which is taken from Michael, the angel close to God.

This logo is designed for a food brand, in this design, the image of the angel "Michael" is used as a reference for the character of this logo.

It is mentioned in the Abrahamic religions. He mostly appears in the role of the leader of God's heavenly forces.

Michael is mentioned in various religions as the angel of sustenance.