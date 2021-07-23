Mark Gerkules

Portfolio Website 2021 - Mark Gerkules

Hey All!

Happy to introduce you my brand new portfolio website! 🥳
I wanted the website to be playful, yet presenting some of my projects in an easy to understand way.

I would love to hear your feedback, so please feel free to write what's on your mind below.

Link to Website: https://www.markgerkules.com/

Working @elementor ● Awwwards Young Jury

